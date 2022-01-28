Critical Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.84 -$65.67 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 21.50

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

