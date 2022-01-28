Cryptonovae Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $2,403.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,294,276 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

