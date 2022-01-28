CryptoTask Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $297,586.18 and $35,838.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

