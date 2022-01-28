CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CSX by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,709,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 168.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.