Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.32. 658,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

