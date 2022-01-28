Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

NYSE CFR opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

