CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 25th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.44) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.20.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,080 ($2,806.26).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.