CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.10) to GBX 3,100 ($41.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,926 ($25.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,498 ($20.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($38.25).

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($29.75) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($29,749.06). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £28,234.80 ($38,093.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,227 shares of company stock worth $14,227,880.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.