CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.