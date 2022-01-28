CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

