CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

