DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

