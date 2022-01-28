DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

