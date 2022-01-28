Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($100.57).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €71.15 ($80.85) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

