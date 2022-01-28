Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.67.

Shares of DHR opened at $269.97 on Thursday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

