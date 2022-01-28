Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $980.07 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $92.87 or 0.00251093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $980.07 million and $187.26 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,553,480 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

