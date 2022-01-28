Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $403,422.19 and approximately $2,560.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.05 or 0.06523550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,185.80 or 0.99769729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00051508 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,094,500 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

