Datto (NYSE:MSP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of Datto stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.