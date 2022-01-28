Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

