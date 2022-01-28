De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Shares Up 3.8%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 5,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

