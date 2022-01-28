Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

DE opened at $375.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.15. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $282.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

