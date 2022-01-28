Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

DK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 1,054,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,801. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

