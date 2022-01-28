DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00256027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.01098070 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.