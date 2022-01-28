Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 77,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,590,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

