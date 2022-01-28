Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

