Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

