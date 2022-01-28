Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Apria worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Apria by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apria by 153.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,259 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,945 in the last three months.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.