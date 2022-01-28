Deutsche Bank AG Has $785,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Premier Financial worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

