Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

