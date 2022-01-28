Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,549 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

