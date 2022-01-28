Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

