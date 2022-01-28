Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

