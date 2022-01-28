Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($42.81) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,796.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,703.69.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
