Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($42.81) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,796.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,703.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

