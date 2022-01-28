Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price target on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,279.40 ($57.74).

Get Future alerts:

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,092 ($41.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,475.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,532.99. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.