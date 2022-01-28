Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.56) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.56) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.67 ($3.09).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.12. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 126 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,570.09).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

