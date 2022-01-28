Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).
Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
