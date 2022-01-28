Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,048.57). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,401.51).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.