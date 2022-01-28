Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 795 ($10.73) target price on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 773.50 ($10.44).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 658.38 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,303.02).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

