Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 159.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

