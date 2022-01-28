Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 173,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 975,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.