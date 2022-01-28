Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

