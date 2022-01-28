Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,171. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

