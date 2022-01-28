DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 9% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $255.49 million and $1.48 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

