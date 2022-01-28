Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $548,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

