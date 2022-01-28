Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 340 ($4.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLG. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 307 ($4.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.64) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335.43 ($4.53).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 305.30 ($4.12) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.