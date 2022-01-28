Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 5,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.