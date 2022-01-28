Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.12. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

