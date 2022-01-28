Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.76. Doma shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 6,576 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
