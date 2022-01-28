Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.76. Doma shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 6,576 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

