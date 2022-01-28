Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.88% of Beazer Homes USA worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

