Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

UVE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,985. The company has a market capitalization of $525.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

