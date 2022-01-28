Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $110.36 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 4.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $110,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

AAWW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.